Skylight Theatre Company and Housing Works present “Released, Not Free,” a collection of 10 unique stories of formerly incarcerated individuals available on demand from Thursday, May 27, through Sunday, May 30. Michael Kearns collaborated with formerly incarcerated individuals from Housing Works, Van Ness Recovery House and M.E.N.T.O.R.S. Inc. in writing workshops to further explore stories about how they are rebuilding their lives. “Released, Not Free” includes the stories and a Q&A session with the writers. Minimum donation is $15. skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live.