Project Angel Food reinstated its kitchen volunteer program on May 3 for the first time in 13 months since suspending it due to the pandemic.

Prior to COVID-19, over 4,700 volunteers dedicated more than 42,000 hours per year, conducting approximately 80% of meal preparation. Before the pandemic, the organization was feeding 1,500 people per day. It currently provides meals to more than 2,300 daily.

Throughout 2020, a team of chefs from top Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills restaurants helped fill the void. Now, three at a time, volunteers are able to work side-by-side with the culinary wizards.

“Volunteers are the heart of Project Angel Food; so, to be able to welcome them back in the kitchen is a momentous occasion,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub said.

Project Angel Food has implemented rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols. Volunteers must have previously worked in the organization’s kitchen and must be fully vaccinated. A re-orientation is required and volunteers must commit to a regular schedule. Temperature checks, physical distancing and frequent hand washing will be mandated. No walk-ins, friends or relatives will be accommodated and only three volunteers are allowed at a time in the kitchen per shift. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. In approximately three weeks, Project Angel Food will evaluate operations and possibly expand to five volunteers per shift.

“Having volunteers back in our kitchen brings back incredible memories and hopes for life returning to a normal that we’ve all been waiting for through this past year,” said Vesna Fartek, senior manager of community engagement for Project Angel Food.

The first three volunteers to return to the Project Angel Food kitchen on May 3 were Nancy Owens, Nancy Tankel and Carmen Rico.

“Being back in the kitchen feels like the day I got my vaccine,” said Tankel, a retired nurse and culinary school graduate. “It’s that exciting.”

“We so missed being here. We love everybody. We love what Project Angel Food is doing,” Owens added.

Rico, a volunteer for four years, said helping at Project Angel Food became an important part of her life.

“Monday is my day,” Rico said. “It’s good to be back.”

Project Angel Food Executive Chef John Gordon added that integrating volunteers back into the kitchen work routine is important.

“Volunteers are part of our DNA. It’s great they are returning,” Gordon said. “We’ll keep growing until we’re back to pre-pandemic involvement.”

Other volunteer opportunities are available. For information, visit angelfood.org.