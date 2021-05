The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles is holding “The Pan Pacific Remembered,” an online program on the former Pan Pacific Auditorium, on Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m. The program will explore the legendary streamline moderne auditorium that opened to great fanfare on May 18, 1935, and was the premiere Los Angeles exposition venue for more than three decades until it closed in 1972, and was later destroyed by a fire in 1989. Preservation architect Fran Offenhauser, of Hollywood Heritage, will lead the presentation. General admission is $14. prod1.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=288727.