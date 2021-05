Don’t miss an in-person outdoor evening of side-splitting laughter at Bill Devlin’s “Comedy & Cocktails” on Saturday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Irish Import Shop in Hollywood. Hosted by Frazier Smith, the evening features special guest Jamie Kennedy and other comedians. Chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart in groups. Drink specials will be available. Tickets are $15. billdevlin.com.