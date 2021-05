Theatre Forty is holding a Zoom reading of the new play “Mr. Simpson,” by Stephen Maitland-Lewis, on Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The cast includes Diana Angelina, Eric Keitel, Jennifer Robbins and David Hunt Stafford. The play follows Ernest Simpson, who changed the course of history but is a forgotten man. His life has been eclipsed by the end of his marriage to his former wife Wallis Simpson and her sensational affair with Nazi-leaning King Edward VIII, of England, who, in 1936, abdicated the throne to marry the American divorcee. Two decades later, Simpson, nearing the end of his life, desperately seeks the honor and recognition he feels he deserves for the dignified and patriotic “sacrifice” of his wife that may have saved Great Britain from an alliance with Nazi Germany. Admission is free. theatre40.org.