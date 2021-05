National Nurses Day

Thursday, May 6, all health care workers will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee on National Nurses Day at Dunkin. No purchase is necessary. This offer is a thank you for their tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe. Go to dunkindonuts.com to find the nearest location.

Connie and Ted’s fish tacos

Every Thursday night, fresh fish tacos with charred salsa, wildcaught fried Alaskan cod, avocado, cabbage and crème fraîche are served three on a plate for $18. Connie and Ted’s is closed on Monday and Tuesday. 8171 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)848-2722.

Mother’s Day Specials

Beverly Grove

Theía’s three-course Mother’s Day brunch

Spoil mom with brunch and a mimosa cart arriving at your table from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. During Mother’s Day, the regular dinner menu is available after 3 p.m. Guests have the option of both indoor and outdoor dining with the first course choices including salmon beet tartare, jumbo lump crab or a beet salad with a poached egg. Guests can choose either veal Milanese, brunch ratatouille or egg in a basket for their second course. Desserts include a choice of coconut rose strawberry custard, pistachio baklava or chocolate cake. Theía will also have a special Mother’s Day cocktail, the Amelia, for $16. This special beverage is named in honor of Theía’s chef’s mother and is made with tequila, lime juice, agave syrup, rosewater and fresh grapefruit juice and is garnished with a grapefruit wheel and rosemary. Moms will receive a complimentary sweet treat baked in house, paired with San Pellegrino’s new line of Essenza coffee flavors. 8048 W. Third St., (323)591-0059.

AOC Mother’s Day brunch and dinner

Chef Suzanne Goin and business partner Caroline Styne offer seating on two outdoor patios and in their indoor dining room on Sunday. Brunch includes a Moroccan chopped chicken salad, Dungeness crab omelette, woodoven baked eggs and grilled toast, Spanish fried chicken with a cornmeal waffle and vanilla bean French toast with strawberries, walnuts and candied kumquats. Pastry chef Shannon Swindle is preparing special brunch pastries that include bon-bons, caramel pecan sticky buns and bacon-cheddar herb biscuits. Goin’s new spring dinner menu includes hand-cut noodles with soft shell crab, striped bass, hanger steak, Wagyu beef cheeks, Spanish fried chicken and clams with sherry. Styne has curated wines and beers and expertly mixed market cocktails and mocktails. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner is offered from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable, and takeout can be ordered online at aocwinebar.com for pickup. Delivery is available from DoorDash. 8700 W. Third St., (310)859-9859.

Ray’s and Stark Bar

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a chef-inspired meal at Ray’s and Stark Bar. Try the new Sam Francis lobster salad, smoked salmon or potato pizza. There is also a prixfixe three-course meal mom can enjoy while taking in the sights at LACMA. Raise a glass for a toast to mom with the featured cocktail, a classic French 75 or Kir Royale. End the meal with their signature buttermilk panna cotta. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., (323)857-6180.

Larchmont Cafe Gratitude’s Chocolate Box

Express gratitude for mom this Mother’s Day with a plantbased chocolate box from Cafe Gratitude. Each chocolate box is crafted with vegan ingredients and contains a variety of truffles and chocolates for $16. Inside are coconut almond truffles, Brazil nut ganaches and almond butter squares. These special boxes are available through May 9. Visit cafegratitude. com for locations. 639 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)580-6383.

Beverlywood

The Milky Way kosher brunch

The family-owned neighborhood kosher dairy restaurant the Milky Way celebrates Mother’s Day with a refreshing peach Bellini or mimosa before mom enjoys brioche French toast, eggs Benedict Florentine or potato latkes and eggs. Dine on the sidewalk or indoors. Reservations can be made on Resy. 9180 W. Pico Blvd., (310)859-0004.

Brentwood

Baltaire

Chef Travis Strickland’s steakhouse celebrates Mother’s Day with an à la carte brunch menu on Sunday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Baltaire is not currently offering regular weekend brunch service, so this is a unique opportunity to enjoy steak and eggs, French toast, eggs Benedict and sparkling mimosas. 11647 San Vicente Blvd., (424)273-1660.

Downtown L.A.

Mother’s Day at Pikunico

ROW DTLA’s curated collection of retailers and restaurants are offering specials on May 8-9. There are DIY crafts at Makers Mess, a pop-up market from Unique Markets L.A. and restaurant specials from Pikunico. Order a family basket of Pikunico chicken tenders and a choice of large coleslaw, fingerling potatoes or two ginger onigiri for $32. Pikunico will give one free miso de leche cookie to all celebrating mothers. Also on May 8-9, Pikunico celebrates with a plant pop-up, offering Bozu bonsai plants for guests to purchase ($38-$50) as a gift for mom with all orders through the weekend. 767 S. Alameda St., B2 Suite 122, (213)278-0407.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Purchase your Mother’s Day bouquets on Saturday, May 8, from Lenita by Grita Flower Truck parked next to Rappahannock Oyster Bar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then take Mom to Mother’s Day brunch at Rappahannock Oyster Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Start with a mimosa, three raw oysters and choice of lobster Benedict or lobster roll for $35 per person. Rappahannock will also be serving a mini seafood platter featuring two oysters, two bay scallops and two shrimp cocktails plus a bottle of cava for $55. This special is available all day from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 1318 E. Seventh St. M1, Suite 154, (323)435-4004.

Nick + Stef’s Mother’s Day

Celebrate the leading lady in your life with a grilled whole Maine lobster special available on Mother’s Day, May 9, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nick + Stef’s is offering favorites such as the tomahawk rib chop and grand filet. Raise a glass to your family’s matriarch with a classic French 75 cocktail or select a special bottle from the reserve wine list. 330 S. Hope St., (213)680-0330.

West Hollywood

Ospero at Pendry West Hollywood Chef Wolfgang Puck is back on the Sunset Strip at Pendry West Hollywood. His new casual luxe Ospero restaurant offers breakfast staples, a full bar, Farmers Market salads, wood burning pizzas, pastas, vegan dishes, seafood specialities and spectacular desserts. Dine overlooking the lively Sunset Strip and the Comedy Store or on the intimate outdoor terrace overlooking Pendry Residences and Los Angeles beyond. For a much-needed rejuvenating Mother’s Day gift, give mom a facial and massage from the newly opened Spa Pendry. Reserve a 60-minute massage and facial and mom will receive a complimentary gift. Afterward, moms can go to Bar Pendry to enjoy a special La Chamomile cocktail, specially curated for the occasion with gin, chamomile tea, fresh lime and French herbs. 8430 Sunset Blvd., (323)918-3420.

Conservatory reopens for dinner and Mother’s Day

Enjoy dinner and weekend brunch outdoors with a reservation on the Conservatory website or Resy. The dinner menu includes charred maple honey nut squash, popcorn chicken, Bolognese pappardelle with Beyond Meat ragu, Cali turkey wrap, Nicoise salad, Conservatory burger, breakfast burrito, tres leches French toast and Conservatory brunch bowl with eggs your way, bacon or lox, aged cheddar and tater tots. Beverage director Lisa Beaumont’s specialty cocktail menu includes rosé sangria carafes and mimosa kits for four people, plus some refreshing mocktails. 8289 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)654-0020.

Westwood

Roses and rosé at STK Steakhouse

Make Mother’s Day sparkle with specialty brunch items like lobster and eggs Benedict or cinnamon French toast. Moms can enjoy $9.99 rosé wine specials featuring Whispering Angel and Chandon Sparkling Rosé during both brunch and dinner on May 9. For those staying home, there is a Mother’s Day Surf, Turf and Vine basket available for takeout and filets with grilled prawns, cheesecake and a bottle or Whispering Angel Rosé. A red or white wine alternative is also available. Reservations and pre-orders can be made at stksteakhouse.com/mothers- day. 930 Hilgard Ave., (310)659-3535.

Hollywood L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Make a reservation on the garden patio at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele for Italian specialties including carpaccio di pesce with scallops, tuna and swordfish; eggplant parmigiana; ravioli di ricotta with cherry tomato and fresh basil sauce; or a slow-cooked Jidori chicken served with mashed potatoes. The full menu is also available. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly. 1534 N. McCadden Place, (323)366-2408.

Pie Hole edible flower pies

This Mother’s Day, instead of edible arrangements and bouquets, give mom a dozen flower pie holes to enjoy. Available at all locations, the Pie Hole is taking Mother’s Day pre-orders for edible bouquets of pie holes. They are making strawberry and blueberry pie bites topped with whipped cream and edible wild flowers for $29.95 per dozen or $2.95 per pie hole. Pre-orders can be made for instore pick up or delivery. For the nearest location, go to thepieholela. com. 6314 Hollywood Blvd., (323)963-5174.

North Hollywood

The Front Yard at the Garland

Celebrate mom on May 9 at the Front Yard enjoying a threecourse meal on the expansive outdoor patio, paired with signature cocktails, wine or local brews. Start with a choice of beef carpaccio, sauteed shrimp or roasted tomato soup. Entree options include smoked salmon Benedict, 10-ounce English-cut prime rib, Chilean sea bass, lobster Bolognese or fire-roasted Mary’s half chicken. Vegan and vegetarian options are available upon request. Finish with a chocolate espresso pot de crème, rum butter pound cake or peach frangipane tart. This special meal is $65 for adults and $29 for children under 12. Reservations are required via OpenTable. 4222 Vineland Ave., (818)255-7290.

Santa Monica

Dine at the beach at Hotel Casa del Mar

Treat Mom to a beachside brunch or dinner overlooking the ocean on May 9 at Terrazza Restaurant at Hotel Casa del Mar. The threecourse specialty prix-fixe brunch menu is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu highlights include fresh oysters, crab cake eggs Benedict, heirloom tomato and burrata from Puglia, grilled local bass and fresh tagliatelle. Desserts include a pecan and walnut chocolate brownie, coconut panna cotta or poached pear with cactus coulis. The restaurant offers a children’s menu that includes beef sliders, chicken fingers and cheese pizza. This threecourse brunch starts at $85 per person. A special dinner menu is $95 per person from 5 to 9 p.m. 1910 Ocean Way, (310)581-5533.

Huckleberry Mother’s Day kits

Before 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6, order a variety of fun and easy brunch kits for mom on Mother’s Day. Choose from huevos rancheros, avocado toast or country breakfast kits. There are also delicious heat-and-serve items, such as market veggie frittatas, roasted Yukon Gold breakfast potatoes, chocolate cherry croissant bread pudding, blueberry cornmeal cake and a Mother’s Day cookie decorating kit. Add a mimosa kit, grapefruit spritzer kit or coffee and tea boxes. Order online through Tock or by calling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Orders are available for pickup on Sunday, May 9, starting at 9 a.m. Due to limited availability, some items may sell out. 1014 Wilshire Blvd., (310)451-2311.