Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m. with “MOMentum Place,” a virtual performance featuring a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Curated by aerialist and dancer Lexi Pearl, the event will include circus artist Elena Brocade, contortionist and acrobat Georgia Bryan, aerialist and stilt dancer Jena Carpenter, ventriloquist Karl Herlinger, hand balancer Tyler Jacobson, stilt walker and acrobat Aaron Lyon, aerialist Kate Minwegen, cyr wheel performer Sarah Moser and Cirque du Soleil alum Eric Newton. Enjoy Theatricum’s beautiful outdoor setting from the comfort of home. Tickets are $35. theatricum.com/momentum-place.