Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for an installment of its Mindful Mondays series on Monday, May 10, from 4 to 5 p.m., via Zoom. LACMA educators Elizabeth Gerber and Alicia Vogl Saenz will host a virtual gathering with special guest Brooke Mellen, founder of Cultured Forest, an organization promoting inspiring experiences through art and nature. The program includes opportunities to share observations and reflections, and participate in guided meditation. Admission is free, but reservations are required. lacma.org.