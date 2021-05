Luis De Jesus Los Angeles is hosting a conversation between Federico Solmi and Lawrence Weschler on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The live, in-person event is being held in conjunction with Solmi’s current solo exhibition, “The Bacchanalian Ones,” at the gallery’s new location in downtown L.A. Author, reporter and cultural observer Weschler will join Solmi for an exploration of the artist’s transformative multimedia works. Seating is limited. 1110 Mateo St. RSVP required by emailing gallery@luisdejesus.com.