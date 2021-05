Enjoy the hit comedy “Lovers and Other Strangers,” a virtual production running from Saturday, May 22, through Saturday, June 26. Written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, “Lovers and Other Strangers” is an evening of five untitled comedic one-acts featuring relatable people seduced by love, arguing about love, marrying with love, cheating with love and confused by love. Admission is $9. Showtimes are 8:30 p.m., Saturday. showtix4u.com/event-details/52157.