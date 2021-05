The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival will be held from Wednesday, June 2, through Sunday, June 6. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the festival will feature virtual screenings and films shown in-person at the TCL Chinese Theatre and the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. It includes a special preview screening of “In the Heights” on June 4, as well as feature films, short films, master classes, arts programs and musical performances. Events for industry professionals are also included during Industry Days programming. RSVPs required. 6925 Hollywood Blvd. For a full schedule, visit laliff.org.