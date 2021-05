The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has published findings and data from its inaugural study counting the number of people biking and walking on Los Angeles streets. The count, which took place over several weekends in 2019, reveals trends in active transportation while observing the demographics of Angelenos traveling through the city.

Observations show a significant increase in the number of people walking and biking in locations where LADOT has made safety and complete street improvements. While the survey showed that women make up only 14% of people biking, there is a 120% increase in female riders on streets with dedicated bike paths.

Information gathered during the count will be used to guide future pedestrian and bike infrastructure projects throughout the city.

For information, visit ladot.lacity.org.