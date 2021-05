Film lovers won’t want to miss an online Los Angeles Filmforum screening presentation titled “What We Imagine in Its Absence: Films by Vika Kirchenbauer and Caroline Key” running from Thursday, May 13, through Thursday, May 27. The three-part program explores works by artists and filmmakers Kirchenbauer, of Berlin, and Key, of Brooklyn. Kirchenbauer’s films will be shown from May 13-16, and Key’s films will run from May 20-23. A conversation with both artists and curator Leeroy Kang will be held on May 27, at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. (323) 377-7238, lafilmforum.org.