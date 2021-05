The Japan Foundation Los Angeles presents “Soybean: The Japanese Superfood,” a virtual program on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The two part program includes Kenji Onuma speaking about the nutritious value of natto (fermented soybeans), followed by representatives of the nonprofit Table For Two USA discussing the benefits of edamame. Admission is free but reservations are required. us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkduyurzItH9ZJdAIaKeZCcSxy6LufBsnR.