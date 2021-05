Geffen Playhouse is holding the world premiere of “The Door You Never Saw Before: A Choosical Musical,” a virtual and interactive theatrical adventure for young audiences running from Friday, May 14, through Sunday, June 27. The production features music and lyrics by Geffen Playhouse Writers’ Room alumnus Matt Schatz. Part musical, part adventure, the new play is designed to take frustrated kids in quarantine on an outrageously fun virtual journey. The program is recommended for children 6-9. Showtimes are 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Previews run from May 14-21; opening night is May 22. Tickets are $55 per household. geffenplayhouse.org.