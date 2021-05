L.A. Theatre Works presents the world premiere of “A Good Day at Auschwitz,” a new play based on an extraordinary true story available for on demand viewing beginning on Wednesday, June 2. The production by actor Stephen Tobolowsky stars Alan Mandell as Abe, a Holocaust survivor whom the playwright met at Adat Ari El synagogue in Valley Village. Tobolowsky also stars as himself in the production about Sarna’s life. Sarna was imprisoned in the Auschwitz Concentration Camp during World War II. With tenacity, he survived atrocities, moved to the United States and settled in Los Angeles, where he enjoyed many years with family. The cost is $20 and includes a Zoom interview with Tobolowsky and L.A. Theatre Works producing director Susan Albert Loewenberg. latw.org/digital-season.