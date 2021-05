Join the Hammer Museum for “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Historical Context” on Tuesday, June 1, at 5 p.m. UCLA professor Brenda E. Stevenson will moderate an online conversation with Karlos K. Hill and Hannibal Johnson, authors and experts on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob assaulted and murdered residents and looted a predominantly Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The discussion will focus on the history of Black migration to Oklahoma, the Jim Crow era of the early 20th century, the facts about the Tulsa massacre and the immediate aftermath. Admission is free, RSVP requested. hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/1921-tulsa-race-massacre-historical-context.