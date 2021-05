The Hollywood Pantages Theatre will serve as a pop-up vaccination site on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the Grand Lobby. Everyone who visits the pop-up vaccination site (including those already vaccinated) can enter to win a pair of tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre when performances resume. Previously vaccinated individuals may enter by showing a completed vaccination card. The drawing for tickets will be held the week of June 14 and the winner will be notified.

Appointments are available but not necessary. Recipients can receive either the Pfizer (first and second doses) or Johnson & Johnson (single dose) vaccines. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on June 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those under age 18 must have a parent or guardian present for consent. Vaccines are available regardless of insurance, immigration status or residency.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre is located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd. For information, visit broadwayinhollywood.com/vaxup.