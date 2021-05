The Fowler Museum and the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center will celebrate Chon Noriega, who is stepping down after 19 years as CSRC director, in a virtual program on Wednesday, May 19, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Join Noriega for conversations and special presentations with CSRC collaborators in arts and culture, civil rights, law and policy. Special guests include Fowler Director Marla C. Berns, U.S. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, actor and activist Cheech Marin and many others. Poetry readings by Roberto Tejada and Vickie Vértiz, and a performance by Dan Guerrero are included. fowler.ucla.edu.