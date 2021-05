FilmLA has published its latest report as part of an ongoing series tracking soundstage and backlot-based production in Greater Los Angeles.

The report, published directly to the FilmLA Blog with interactive charts and tables, covers the time period just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. To prepare it, FilmLA aggregated utilization data from 18 studio partners, including all seven of the major Hollywood studios, plus 11 large independent studios.

“[The] report is good news for an industry still in recovery from COVID-19,” FilmLA President Paul Audley said. “High levels of stage-based activity prior to and during the pandemic highlight not only L.A.’s ongoing infrastructure advantage, but also the business opportunities that follow from the industry’s growing needs for space.”

Multiple data points are presented in the report, including shoot days, occupancy levels and space inventory in major competing markets. Among the study’s key findings are that average local stage occupancy was 93% for the year in 2019. Median occupancy was 98%.

To view the report, visit filmla.com/?p=15210.