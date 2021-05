The U.S. Green Building-Los Angeles Chapter’s 20th Municipal Green Building Conference and Expo will be held virtually on May 21-22.

The expo includes sustainability and green building advocates from the public and private sectors in Southern California. Topics for discussion will include rapid decarbonization, pandemic case studies, building with equity and use of sustainable practices and materials. The theme of the conference is “the time is now,” in recognition that actions to combat climate change must be immediate, accelerated and intersectional.

The unprecedented events of 2020 highlighted the urgency of the climate crisis, the pervasiveness of racial inequity and environmental injustice, the impacts of housing unaffordability and the vulnerability of societal systems to address extreme disruptions, expo organizers said. Sustainable solutions are being recognized as critical pathways to address those challenges, the conference organizers added.

MGBCE will feature its annual Municipal Green Day on May 21, and its Community Green Day on May 22. Speakers, panels, workshops, networking and a career fair are included, as well as an interactive exhibit hall with sustainable companies. Admission on May 21 is free for USGBCLA members and $75 for nonmembers. Admission on May 22 is free for everyone. For information, visit mgbce.online.