The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against a man who was arrested and booked for attempted murder on May 20 for allegedly attacking another man in the 200 block of Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills. Both men involved are believed to be homeless, police said. The D.A.’s office declined to press charges because there was insufficient evidence regarding who started the altercation, and no security camera footage to definitively show what happened, according to an affidavit filed when the case was declined.

Beverly Hills Police Department Capt. Max Subin said officers responded to the 200 block of Beverly Drive around 1:45 a.m. and found a male victim unconscious and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, Subin said.

At the same time as BHPD officers were investigating the stabbing, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division were called to a location just outside of Beverly Hills near La Cienega Park on a report of a man who needed medical aid. Officers from both agencies coordinated and determined the man in contact with LAPD officers was the alleged perpetrator in the stabbing, Subin said. BHPD officers arrested the alleged suspect, who was 29. He was released after the D.A.’s office declined to file charges.