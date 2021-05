Colibrí Entertainment and the Ford Theatres are holding “Día de las Madres,” a virtual mariachi celebration of Mother’s Day, on Saturday, May 9, at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy a serenata with the special women in your life with this look back at memorable ballads, boleros and rancheras performed at the Ford. The concert brings together innovative artists such as Mariachi Ángeles de Pepe Martínez Jr., Steeven Sandoval, Flor de Toloache, Las Jovencitas, Marisa Ronstadt, Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán, Ballet Folklorico Ollín and Las Colibrí. Viewing is free. theford.com.