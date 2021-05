Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “Booking the Cooks: Literature and Gastronomy” with academician, historian and author Ronald W. Tobin on Saturday, May 8, 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Adopting a multidisciplinary approach called gastro-criticism that draws upon anthropology, sociology, semiotics, history and literary studies, Tobin will explore the role of food, service, spectacle, diet, ingestion and digestion in works from Greece, Rome, Germany, Italy, Spain, Mexico and the United States. Admission is free, but reservations required. eventbrite.com/e/prof-ronald-tobin-booking-the-cooks-literature-gastrononomy-tickets-151408993375.