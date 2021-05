Craft Contemporary is reopening to the public on May 9, with exhibitions featuring all local artists on all three floors through Sept. 12.

“Just as materials are the building blocks of craft, relationships are the building blocks of an institution. As we emerge from the uncertainty and isolation of this past year, it is important to make time to recognize these relationships – remembering what was learned to inform the future,” exhibitions curator Holly Jerger said.

Craft Contemporary reopens with a celebration of the relationships formed between the institution and its exhibiting artists over the past decade, in the group exhibition “Making Time.” The exhibition includes Tanya Aguiñiga, Uzumaki Cepeda, Beatriz Cortez, Keiko Fukazawa, Katherine Grey, Gronk, Sherin Guirguis, Betye Saar, Timothy Washington and Ann Weber.

“Tomoshibi: Glass Works by Kazuki Takizawa” spotlights the importance of mental health through fragile nature of blown glass. In his first solo museum exhibition, Los Angeles-based artist Kazuki Takizawa creates a theatrical narrative display of glass sculptures and installations symbolizing the artist’s personal journey living with bipolar disorder.

“Cathy Cooper: Dramatis Personae” adds a bit of flair in the museum’s first-floor installation with a presentation of new series of works that oscillate between sculpture and costumed – designed to be seen up-close as well as through the front windows.

Museum hours for the month of May to Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked to reserve timed-entry tickets in advance of their visit. All visitors will be required to follow all COVID safety guidelines.

Craft Contemporary is located 5814 Wilshire Blvd. For information and reservations, visit craftcontemporary.org.