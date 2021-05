The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on May 18 to create a countywide Poverty Alleviation Policy Agenda and Guaranteed Income Pilot Program that will provide a minimum of 1,000 residents up to $1,000 per month for three years.

The motion, authored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell, 2nd District, and co-authored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District, declares poverty alleviation as a countywide priority and directs the chief executive officer, in collaboration with county departments, to establish a Guaranteed Income Pilot Implementation Plan within 60 days. People to receive the allocations have yet to be determined, but may include transitional age youth, women released from incarceration and survivors of domestic violence.

“Creating an equitable recovery from COVID-19 requires intentional investments in our most vulnerable communities to help end the symptoms of poverty, such as homelessness that have worsened due to the pandemic,” Mitchell said. “This is about effectively providing economic security for our residents who need the support.”

“Guaranteed basic income can have deeply profound and positive impacts for low income families, providing stability and the means to pay bills, pursue additional education, and take better care of their health,” Kuehl added “Combined with local city efforts, L.A. County will host, in the aggregate, one of the largest guaranteed basic income pilots in the country with at least 4,300 participants. That positions the county to be a national frontrunner in rebuilding a thriving economy for all.”

The program passed on a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, casting the dissenting vote.

“Implementation of guaranteed basic income has yet to be fully researched and vetted in a jurisdiction comparable to ours. As the largest county in the nation, we should be more diligent, thoughtful and strategic before we implement a program of this nature,” Barger said. “[The] initiatives before the board were vague in how participants will be chosen and what metrics will define success. These measures also lack fraud prevention efforts, which is especially disconcerting considering the pervasive fraud that recently occurred at the California Employment Development Department.”