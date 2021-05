Following the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Cedars-Sinai is now offering free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents 12-15 years old.

The timing is crucial, said pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Priya Soni, because children now comprise 25% of all new COVID-19 patients.

“I say that we’re not going to be able to get out of this pandemic until all age groups are fully vaccinated, as well as all parts of this world,” Soni said. “We’re all in this together.”

The vaccinations, by appointment only, will be distributed at Beverly Center, located at 8500 Beverly Blvd., on Level 2 of the parking structure. Drivers enter from San Vicente Boulevard and do not need to take a parking ticket. Those who don’t have cars can walk up. There is no fee.

There are several ways to make a vaccination appointment. For vaccination appointment assistance, call Cedars-Sinai at (855)427-5465 or call the state of California’s MyTurn information line at (833)422-4255. For online appointments, visit myturn.ca.gov and select Cedars-Sinai as the vaccination site. Cedars-Sinai patients can use the My C-S Link app and click on the Visits icon.

“We are excited for the opportunity to help vaccinate more members of the Los Angeles community. Parents of children ages 12 and up should not miss this vital opportunity to help protect your loved ones,” said Dr. Richard V. Riggs, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Cedars-Sinai. “We want our patients and members of the community to know that our vaccine clinics are available and ready to serve.”

Those seeking to be vaccinated should wear loose-fitting clothing, preferably with short sleeves; eat before the appointment; bring a valid photo ID and wear a mask.