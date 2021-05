Enjoy “A Catalina Tribute to Mothers” virtual performance at the Catalina Jazz Club on Sunday, May 9, at 6 p.m. The show, which will be livestreamed from the nightclub, stars Grammy Award-winner Jack Jones and Grammy Award-nominees Freda Payne and Tierney Sutton, with performances by Kristina Aglinz, Suren Arustamyan, Lynne Fiddmont, Andy Langham, Annie Reiner, Dayren Santamaria and Tyrone Mr. Superfantastic. The event will be hosted by Dave Damiani, with Barbara Morrison. Admission is Free on Facebook Live and YouTube; donations encouraged. bit.ly/catalinamothersdaymay9.