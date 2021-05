CaltechLive! presents “Last Laugh,” an online conversation with Elaina Newport, co-founder of the Capitol Steps comedy troupe, on Saturday, May 8, at 5 p.m. Newport will join Michael Alexander, public programming director at Caltech, and former KCRW radio producer Sarah A. Spitz for a discussion about the Capitol Steps’ four decades of political satire. Admission is free, but reservations are required. events.caltech.edu.