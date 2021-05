The Beverly Hills Bar Association and Lawyers’ Mutual Insurance Company have announced a new partnership in which Lawyers’ Mutual will sponsor free BHBA memberships for California law students and lawyers in their first three years of practice.

The memberships will provide students and new lawyers with access to continuing legal education, networking and leadership opportunities, specialized legal training, mentorship and pro bono projects.

“We are delighted to partner with Lawyers’ Mutual to bring our modernized benefits and networking opportunities to the next generation of California lawyers,” BHBA Executive Director Belinda Macauley said.

“Lawyers’ Mutual Insurance Company is dedicated to insuring and educating California’s lawyers by protecting and advancing their practices, their clients and their futures,” Lawyers’ Mutual COO Stuart Adlington added. “We view sponsoring BHBA memberships to law students and new lawyers as an excellent complement to our Strong Start Program, which provides affordable coverage to solo practitioners who have been licensed for 36 months or less.”

Law students, law school graduates awaiting bar results or admission, provisionally licensed lawyers and lawyers licensed for three years or less can receive free BHBA memberships. For information, visit bhba.org/nextgen.