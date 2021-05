Beverly Hills City Hall has reopened to the public, allowing in-person appointments with city departments. Virtual services will continue to be available. Beverly Hills City Council and commission meetings will still be held virtually until further notice.

The city of Beverly Hills remains committed to the health and safety of employees, residents and visitors, city officials said. Face coverings and symptom monitoring will be required to enter all city facilities, in compliance with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health protocols. Beverly Hills City Hall is located at 455 N. Rexford Drive. To make an in-person appointment, call (310)285-2467, or visit beverlyhills.org/appointments.