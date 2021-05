Possible Worlds, a new series co-presented by the Berggruen Institute and UCLA Division of Humanities, brings some of today’s most imaginative intellectuals and creators to deliver public talks on the future of humanity. The program continues with “How Will We Live Together?” on May 6.

Listen to an exclusive online conversation with eminent architect Alejandro Aravena, founder and executive director of the firm Elemental and winner of the 2016 Pritzker Architecture Prize, moderated by Dana Cuff, professor of architecture and urban design and director of cityLAB at UCLA, as they discuss the role of architecture and design in addressing and solving social and political conflicts amid the great transformations of the 21st century. The event is free and open to all and essential for anyone who wants to learn more about the importance of participatory and innovative approaches to projects of public interest and social impact, including housing, public space, infrastructure and transportation.

The event will begin Thursday, May 6, at 11 a.m. For information, visit ucla.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mGUog55mQo2wpFebH1zMGQ and berggruen.org/events.