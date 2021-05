Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced new efforts to expand vaccine access throughout Los Angeles.

This week, the city began offering appointment-free vaccinations at all of its permanent sites and extended hours for vaccinations at Pierce College and L.A. Southwest College. Officials estimate that more than 250,000 vaccinations will be administered from May 10-15, the second week in a row that a quarter-million doses have been provided to the public.

This week, the city will continue to operate its fixed sites from Monday through Saturday, and will add the appointment-free option at all of its drive-thru locations including the Crenshaw Christian Center, Hansen Dam and Dodger Stadium. Pre-registration is not required, but people can find information about sites nearest to them by visiting coronavirus.lacity.org/getvaccinated.

The city will also operate its mass vaccination sites at Pierce College and L.A. Southwest College from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., administering vaccinations after regular working hours. A third night mobile clinic will also be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Green Meadows Recreation Center in South L.A.

Garcetti also announced that the city’s mobile vaccination clinics surpassed 100,000 doses administered last week. The program includes 10 clinics held in underserved communities throughout the city.

City sites will offer second dose appointments this week for people who received their first Moderna shot between April 12-17 or their first Pfizer shot from April 19-24. Second dose patients should have received notifications with their appointment details by text or email.

For information, visit coronavirus.lacity.org/getvaccinated.