American Youth Symphony will celebrate the conclusion of its 2020-21 season with the 56th Annual Gala on Thursday, June 3, at 5 p.m. The virtual program will feature 31 AYS musicians performing Copland’s “Three Latin-American Sketches,” Clyne’s “Within her Arms,” St. George’s “Symphony No. 1” and Mozart’s “Serenata Notturna.” Music Director Carlos Izcaray will lead the young musicians in the program at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Admission is free but reservations are required. aysymphony.org/gala.