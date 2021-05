A Noise Within will release a filmed production of “Alice in Wonderland” available on demand from Thursday, May 27, through Sunday, June 20. The show is a remounting of A Noise Within’s spring 2020 version written by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebu. A special opening night afterparty on Zoom with the artists will be open to people who purchase tickets for the May 27 show. Regular showtimes are 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 6 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $25. anoisewithin.org.