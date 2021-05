Restaurateurs Lisa Vanderpump, third from left, and David Cooley, center, joined the West Hollywood City Council at a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 1 for the OUT on Robertson Pilot Program, which closes Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue to vehicular traffic on Saturday and Sunday to make space for a restaurant and retail area, and pedestrian zone. West Hollywood Councilmen John Erickson, left, and John D’Amico joined Vanderpump, Cooley, West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath, Councilwoman Lauren Meister, Ashlei Shyne and Councilwoman Sepi Shyne.

Last August, the city of West Hollywood began its OUT Zones program by offering streamlined approval for businesses to use sidewalks, on-street parking spaces and private parking lots to expand operations. The program has further expanded with OUT on Robertson. The public is reminded that West Hollywood has a mandatory face-covering requirement and physical distancing is recommended. For information, visit weho.org.