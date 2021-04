People passing by Pink’s Hot Dogs when the stand is closed will notice something new: hand-painted window coverings are being used at night with fun representations of the hot dog stand, L.A. icons such as the Hollywood Sign, and tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We wanted to show how much we love the community and wanted something that shows that even when we are closed,” said Richard Pink, who operates the stand with his wife, Gloria, and sister, Beverly Pink-Wolfe. “It’s a way to show the community that we are proud of being part of Hollywood, and a way to artistically present ourselves and enhance the look of our business.”

Pink said the window coverings were created by artist Vince Ellescas, who has painted other artwork and signage on the stand’s exterior. Ellescas, who retired in 2009 after working 38 years as a graphic designer in Hollywood, including three decades for CBS Television City, said creating the signage at the “world famous Pink’s” was a labor of love.

“I hope that it brings colorful inspiration into people’s lives,” Ellescas said. “Especially these days with the pandemic, we are trying to present something that makes people feel good. I hope it’s something fun for people to enjoy and it makes them happy.”

Pink added that the signs may become photo ops for people who can’t visit when the stand is open, and added that they are a new addition to a neighborhood where many other businesses have art on their facades.

“There are a lot of interesting things people can photograph at Pink’s and it adds to that. We wanted to have something interesting, even after we are closed, and it’s a way of saying we are proud of our location,” Pink said.

Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, call (323)931-4223, or visit pinkshollywood.com.