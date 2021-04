West Coast Jewish Theatre presents “Magical Musical Mystery Follies,” a virtual evening of music, magic, comedy and variety acts on Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m. The program features Sarah Speigel, Kimberly Haines, Bob Brandzel, Melissa Brandzel, Cantor Marcelo Gindlin, Richard Epcar, Ellyn Stern, Ruthie Lane, Shelly Kurtz, Sunda Croonquist and Victor Benoun, as well as the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and Choir, directed by Noreen Green. Tickets are $36. Registrants will be sent a Vimeo link. wcjt.org.