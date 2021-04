Re “WeHo smoking ban to include all units by 2023,” April 8 issue

The megalomaniacs on the WeHo City Council have the hubris to prohibit the rights of existing tenants to smoke in their own apartment when the leases they signed did not address this issue at all.

This action sets a dangerous precedent that will eventually affect all of our lives, as rights we once took for granted will be whittled away under the power-hungry “health czars” we stupidly elect.

John Lynch

West Hollywood