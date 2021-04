The city of West Hollywood is getting the word out that Metro is starting the formal environmental impact report process for the Northern Extension of the Crenshaw/LAX line, the project that could bring Metro light rail service to West Hollywood.

As part of that process, Metro will be hosting three two-hour virtual scoping meetings to determine what to include in its analysis, which will ultimately help Metro to select the final route and get the project shovel-ready for construction.

“It’s important that Metro gets feedback from the community members who will be using Metro rail service to our city and to connect the region,” City of West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath said. “The city of West Hollywood is one step closer to realizing our vision to #FinishTheLine, building on years of progress, advocacy and community support for more transit opportunities. The Crenshaw Northern Extension will provide critical north-south connections and enhance the existing Metro regional rail network, which is excellent not only for West Hollywood – it’s also a wonderful step forward for the entire metropolitan region.”

West Hollywood residents and community members are encouraged to attend one of Metro’s upcoming virtual meetings to let Metro know what issues and design considerations matter to them, as well as what destinations and route alternatives should be included in Metro’s study. The meetings, which will each cover the same topic and general information, will be held on Thursday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; on Thursday, May 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Zoom link for April 29 is us02web.zoom.us/j/87500507019; the meeting ID is 875 0050 7019. The Zoom link for May 6 is us02web.zoom.us/j/82996680178; the meeting ID is 829 9668 0178. The Zoom link for May 8 is us02web.zoom.us/j/84880363069; the meeting ID is 848 8036 3069.

For community members who wish to provide feedback but who cannot attend any of the scheduled virtual meetings, email comments may be sent to Metro directly at crenshawnorth@metro.net or may be submitted by calling Metro’s project hotline at (213)418-3093. For information, visit weho.org/rail.

For the past several years, the city of West Hollywood has been working with West Hollywood Advocates for Metro Rail, All on Board Coalition and the city of Los Angeles to build support for the Metro light rail line Northern Extension to connect the Crenshaw/LAX rail line with Mid-City, West Hollywood, the Metro Red Line station at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, and possibly even the Hollywood Bowl.

The city of West Hollywood and its coalition partners have built momentum on a proposal to accelerate the completion of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line Northern Extension to as early as 2028, instead of 2047, in time for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

For information, contact David Fenn, city of West Hollywood Associate Planner, at (323)848-6336 or at dfenn@weho.org.