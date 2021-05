Stay up to date on construction of the Purple Line Extension subway project during a webinar on Wednesday, May 5, from noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom. To participate, visit zoom.us and use the webinar ID: 910 4911 3927, or call (888)788-0099.

Work is also occurring at many locations along Wilshire Boulevard from Wilshire/Western to Century City. At future subway stations in Century City and Wilshire/Rodeo, ongoing station excavation is occurring. The subway stations at Wilshire/La Cienega, Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Brea are in the later stages of construction. Crews are building passageways, utility rooms, entrances and exits and other structures in the stations.

Through May 7, Gale Drive will be closed north of Wilshire Boulevard daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The north crosswalk will also be closed to pedestrians. Access to driveways will be maintained. Work is also occurring in staging yards at Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Gale.

Metered parking lost due to the closures and construction is being replaced with parking at 8447 Wilshire Blvd. and 8350 Wilshire Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first hour is free by mentioning Metro when entering the structure.

At Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire La/Brea, concrete deliveries will continue. Intermittent lane reductions on Wilshire Boulevard and interconnecting side streets may be necessary.

Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction through September between Detroit and June streets. On weekends, lane reductions may be implemented on Wilshire Boulevard between La Brea and Highland avenues.

Crews are also working near Wilshire/Western, the current terminus of the Purple Line subway. Intermittent lane closures may be necessary on Wilshire Boulevard between Western Avenue and Manhattan Place, and on Manhattan Place north of Wilshire Boulevard.

For questions and concerns, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.