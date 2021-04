More than 300 lawyers, law students and industry professionals will descend on the Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas next month for the first-ever Dordick Trial College, an event aimed at preparing trial lawyers for the courtroom.

The event, which is scheduled from May 13-16 at Hacienda Del Mar, has attracted some of the most renowned trial lawyers from around the country, who will lead discussions, networking events and offer tips to lawyers and law students about how they can more effectively represent their clients, according to attorney Gary A. Dordick, who is organizing the event.

The entirety of the profits will be donated to Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a move Dordick, a cancer survivor, thought was important.

Dordick, a Beverly Hills-based attorney who has received a number of awards for his trial experience, said that he had planned the event for last May but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He moved his lectures to Zoom and found major demand from lawyers seeking to learn the tricks of the trial.

“During the coronavirus time, I switched from live lectures to Zoom lectures and they were very successful. One of my Zoom lectures had almost 8,000 people. We have actually crashed Zoom three times with our lectures,” he said. “Those were great opportunities to reach a lot of people across the country that want to learn how to be better lawyers and more effectively represent their clients. The problem is you don’t have any human contact, any socialization, you don’t have the opportunity to sit around to exchange ideas.”

The trial college is open to lawyers from any type of practice, as well as students, who can get a preview of what to expect after law school. He hand-picked more than 40 lawyers from around the country to speak during the event, a list that includes 15 Trial Lawyer of the Year winners from different publications. Speakers include Christopher Dolan, Arash Homampour and Nicole Whyte.

The location was selected to allow for a more relaxed, fun and vacation-like environment, as well for the resort’s adherence to COVID precautions and its proximity to California, Dordick said, with events including bonfires and live bands on the beach. He said it’s the one of the first events of its kind to return since the pandemic and one of the first of its kind outside of the country.

“Everybody is really excited about getting together and exchanging ideas,” Dordick said. “I’m trying to put together the most talented trial lawyers to teach lawyers who want to better represent their clients and at the same time, we plan on having a huge party and a festive environment.”

Among the speakers are Nicholas Rowley, and his wife, Christina, who helped create and instruct the Trial by Human method, which offers tips to lawyers on how to promote a more human aspect of being a lawyer by building better relationships with clients outside of the courtroom.

Nicholas Rowley said that Dordick, who has been a mentor to for the couple in their careers, invited them to participate and they said, ‘Of course.’”

“He’s one of the best trial lawyers in history in our opinion,” Rowley said. “I think it’s very unique. You have someone who is a real trial lawyer that’s putting on a program that big that is a program where lawyers are actually going to be on their feet learning skills. There are others that have done it throughout the country but never of this magnitude – and never of this magnitude outside the United States.”

Rowley said the topics that attendees will be able to learn include how to try a case, how to pick a jury, how to connect with your clients and how to win over a jury. He also called the list of lawyers extraordinary and said he’s excited to hear from his colleagues.

“It’s just really wonderful that Gary and [his wife] Nava are putting this together. It’s just really wonderful,” Rowley said. “It’s the light at the end of the tunnel for so many of us. … The light at the end of the tunnel on the beach with a margarita.”

More than 300 people have already signed up for the event, which is capped at 350 people due to coronavirus precautions.

Registration starts at $395 for non-attorneys, $595 for attorneys with less than five years of experience and $695 for attorneys with more than five years of experience. Registration and information is available at dordicktrialcollege.com.

The event has attracted a number of sponsors, Dordick said, with other opportunities for exhibition booths still available. He chose Dana-Farber Cancer Institute because “I think that they do great work.”

“It’s probably touched every family in some way or another,” Dordick said. “Hopefully we can raise a lot of money for a good cause.”