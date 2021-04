Theatre 40 presents a Zoom reading of the play “Freedom, Texas,” written and directed by Michael Halperin, on Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. Los Angeles college student Steve Weisbart drops out of school in 1953 when he’s offered a job as a disc jockey and radio announcer at a small, rundown radio station in Freedom, Texas, a city whose name is a clue to its past. The event is free, but donations are accepted. us02web.zoom.us/j/83070904516?pwd=U3ZEY3pKZ1JpUzNUbW8vS0kyY1RZQT09.