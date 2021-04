The Broad Stage launches “REVEAL,” digital artist residencies for the public, beginning on Thursday, May 6. The series begins with three episodes on May 6, 8 and 16 taking audiences behind-the-scenes into the artistic process of the program “Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside),” which is collaboratively written by Brooklyn’s the TEAM. “REVEAL” offers a chance to learn about how today’s ideas manifest into visions of theater’s future. Through exclusive footage, demonstrations, discussions and performances, audiences will gain insight into the artists’ ideas and ­practices. Admission is free but RSVP is required. thebroadstage.org/reveal.