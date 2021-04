Enjoy an Earth month discussion on the power of sunlight on Wednesday, April 21, from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom. Sunlight is an inexhaustible resource and its energy is key to reducing carbon emissions, decreasing waste and lessening CO2 emissions. Join Caltech’s Bren Professor of Chemistry Jonas Peters, of the university’s Resnick Sustainability Institute, for a discussion on ways sunlight can be used to generate and manage electricity more efficiently; converted into chemical fuels, materials and fertilizers; and used to power water purification. Admission is free, but RSVP is required. caltech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_akseRftYQH2YzsJA41tE9Q.