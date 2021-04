Enjoy 24th Street Theatre’s Saturday Explorer Series for young audiences on Saturdays, May 1, 8, 15 and 22, with four live virtual performances by professional storytellers sharing tales from around the globe. Showtimes are 12:30 p.m. On May 1, Al Bostick presents stories from African Akan folklore including “Anansi Collects the World’s Wisdom” and “How Anansi the Spider Received the Sky-God’s Stories.” The program on May 8 features Santino Jimenez and “The Day It Snowed Tortillas” and “Juan Cigarron.” On May 15, enjoy Bennett Schneider and two stories by Oscar Wilde about magic and love. Join Shivani Thakkar on May 22 for “Mythology, Magic, and Miracles,” excerpted from India’s Ramayana, a story of love, enchanted forests, war and the birth of the Indian new year celebration. Tickets are $10 per show, or $24 for four shows. 24thstreet.org.