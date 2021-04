International City Theatre invites audiences to a virtual presentation of “Slow Food,” a comedy written by Wendy MacLeod and directed by Marya, available for viewing every Thursday through Sunday from April 29 through May 16. The production stars Stu James, Perry Ojeda and Meredith Thomas. A vacationing couple heads to a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs for their anniversary dinner, but will the marriage survive the service? Tickets are $30. internationalcitytheatre.org.