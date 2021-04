Enjoy Sweet Chick at Dodger Stadium

Sweet Chick on Fairfax Avenue is known for its signature chicken and waffles. Now they have opened a new location at Dodger Stadium. Located on the first-base side of the field level, Sweet Chick is serving its OG Fried Chicken Sandwich. It’s slathered with herbed mayo and topped with bread-and-butter pickles on a Martin’s potato bun. When attendance numbers rise, Sweet Chick will expand its menu items to include the Nashville Hot chicken sandwich, boneless chicken and waffles and Nashville Hot chicken and waffles. At the Fairfax location, Sweet Chick is offering an $8 waffle hash brown breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon. This special includes sausage, egg and cheddar cheese on a hash brown waffle, available until May 2. Enjoy outdoor seating, delivery and takeaway. sweetchick.com. 448 N. Fairfax Ave., (323)592-3423.

Dine on the patio at Manuela

Despite being one of the hardesthit industries over the last year, chefs and restaurateurs have found creative and generous ways to use their resources to help others. In early 2021, Manuela began a partnership with local nonprofit Jenesse Center, an organization that supports domestic violence victims and their families, providing 90 meals each week. On an ongoing basis, the restaurant has been feeding women and children seeking assistance from the center. The restaurant is open for brunch, lunch and dinner for dine-in and takeaway. Visit manuela-la.com. 907 E. Third St., (323) 849-0480.

Post & Beam opens for indoor dining

Head for the hills to enjoy spirited dinners and Sunday brunch from Post & Beam’s new chef de cuisine Martin Draluck, formerly of Hatchet Hall. Reservations are available for Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Post & Beam has been giving back to its surrounding neighborhood by providing 13,000 meals across L.A. last year. Besides helping organizations like Crenshaw YMCA senior meal program, the restaurant recently donated 1,000 meals to health care workers at the nearby MLK Hospital. 3767 Santa Rosalia Drive, (323)299-5599.

Sunright Tea Studio

A new bubble tea shop opened in Little Tokyo and Sawtelle this month uniting traditional Taiwanese flavors with local ingredients. Boba milk tea can be made with non-dairy milks from L.A.’s Califia Farms and Yakult Probiotic Drink, produced in Orange County. High-quality teas and specialty beverage collection includes Sunright cheese foam, frosties, coffee, the Right milk tea, Sunny fruit tea, original tea and brûlée lattes with oat milk. Toppings include red bean, fresh taro, lychee jelly, cheese foam, crème brûlée, brown sugar, grass jelly, Oreos, agar boba and honey boba. Go to SNRTEA.com. 134 S. Central Ave., (213)758- 8888; and 2206 Sawtelle Blvd., (424)499-6999.

Umami Burger teams with DJ duo Nervo

Available now, the Nervo Pickle Burger is made with a new Umami burger patty, fried pickles, provolone cheese and a jalapeñoranch sauce with diced pickles on a brioche bun. It comes in a custom Nervo-branded box with a QR code to watch Australian DJ twin sisters Olivia and Miriam Nervo celebrating the debut of their new single “Pickle,” featuring Paris Hilton and Tinie Tempah. Umami Burger makes a special appearance in the video, inspiring diners to eat their own Umami Burger while transporting themselves to the music experience. The Nervo Pickle Burger is available at all Umami locations. umamiburger.com. 189 The Grove Drive, C-10, (323)954- 8626; 4655 Hollywood Blvd., (323)669-3922; and 10975 Weyburn Ave., (424)465-8002.

Parisian dinner helps Children’s Institute

Cordon Bleu-trained chef Lisa Baker Morgan is hosting a virtual interactive cooking class on Monday, April 19, to benefit Children’s Institute. Learn how to prepare fish two different ways and a spring vegetable side dish. Wines to pair with this recipe are available at an additional price from Charles Wine Company, a family-owned business. These wines were featured in Wine Enthusiast’s Global Guide to Black-owned wine labels. Recipes can be modified to consider food sensitivities and preferences. One participant will receive a Staub 3.75-quart French oven roaster in graphite grey as a giveaway from event sponsor Neiman Marcus. Tickets start at $150 and include admission to the class, a CII wine glass, a CII apron, recipes, a grocery list and suggested wine pairings. Proceeds benefit CII, supporting children and families impacted by trauma and poverty by gaining access to critical programs and services. Next month on Monday, May 17, Morgan will be presenting Refreshing summer favorites. To purchase tickets, go to childrensinstitute.org/event/dinnerinparis.

Karl Strauss Brewing taps new IPA

Riders on the Storm IPA is now available on draft and in 16- ounce four-packs at all Karl Strauss Brewpub locations. This West Coast IPA overflows with tropical, floral and citrus aromas from Amarillo and Mosaic hops. Brewed with white wheat for a smooth taste and honey malt for a touch of sweetness, this bright and zippy beer has everything you need to weather the storm. Also for spring, the Sun Drops Hazy IPA is the first release of Karl Strauss Small But Mighty series, a collection of lowcalorie beers full of flavor. The 99- calorie brew also offers juicy tropical fruit aromas, big notes of citrus spritz and hints of sticky pine. Find these beers online karlstrauss.com or at Sprouts Farmers Market, Tender Greens, Pavilions, John & Pete’s Fine Wine and Spirits, BevMo! and Bristol Farms.