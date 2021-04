Philz Coffee new menu items

Reduce your animal protein consumption at Philz Coffee in the morning. California’s beloved coffee shop has teamed up with Beyond Meat and Eat Just to introduce a new plant-based breakfast sandwich. Available now, Philz Plant Powered sandwich features Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Just Egg Folded and Daiya cheese. This plant-forward breakfast option is made with 50% less total fat, 35% less saturated fat and 30% less sodium than a leading brand of pork breakfast sausage patties. The Just Egg is made entirely from plants, and packed with 7 grams of clean, sustainable protein and is cholesterol free. Pre order on Philz mobile app, as well as in store. Enjoy with a Mint Mojito iced coffee. 124 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)978-1003; and 1854 Westwood Blvd., (310)954-8558.

New tasting menu at Madre

Beginning April 1, Madre is offering a multi-course Oaxacan tasting menu that rotates seasonally. It’s priced at $65 per person and will be available in limited quantities on Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. Make a reservation via Resy. 801 N. Fairfax Ave., #101, (323)850-8518.

Dog Haus Korean dog benefits No Kid Hungry

Through May 16, renowned television personality and chef/restaurateur Chris Oh debuts his creative Buldogi at Dog Haus. This chef collaboration partnership with Dog Haus is an all-beef dog topped with Korean barbecue beef, K-pop kimchi mayo, pickled vegetables, a sunny-side-up egg, scallions and furikake. It’s served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. When a Dog Haus fan purchases this one-of-a-kind Buldogi, Dog Haus will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry. For locations, visit doghaus.com. 4929 Lankeshim Blvd., (818)505-1033.

Spire 73 reopens

On Friday, April 9, Spire 73 on the 73rd floor of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is reopening for rooftop season daily at 5 p.m. Take in unrivaled views of the city from the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere. Indulge the seasonal menu featuring sauteed Mediterranean bass, a filet and chocolate truffle cake or crème brûlée cheesecake. The restaurant offers a wide selection of top-shelf whiskey and next-level cocktails, perfect to sip under the stars. The reservation-only dining experience is through OpenTable. To view the menu, go to spire73.com. 900 Wilshire Blvd, Floor 73, (213)688-7777.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches grand opening

On April 9, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opens in Culver City. The first 25 people in line will receive free sandwiches and free exclusive autographed T-shirts. All day thereafter, Ike’s sandwiches will be available for $6 each. The hours are 10 a.m. to midnight daily. 3895 Overland Ave., (310)204-7090.

Baltaire weekday lunch service

A newly revamped lunch menu is available on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chef Travis Strickland’s Brentwood steakhouse offers reduced-capacity indoor seating, in addition to its lovely and large courtyard for al fresco daytime dining. Steakhouse menu classics include shrimp cocktail, grilled California artichokes, Chinese steak salad and Iceberg wedge salad, banh mi steak sandwich, grilled mahi mahi sandwich, salmon rice bowl and Baltaire’s butchered burger. 11647 San Vicente Blvd., (424)273-1660.

Holy Cow BBQ meal deal

On Thursday, April 15, and Monday, May, 17, Holy Cow is offering a meal deal that feeds four people. Enjoy a rack of ribs or a whole chicken with a signature side dish, house salad and famous Holy rolls for $29.95. Go to holycowbbq.com. 4130 Sepulveda Blvd., (424)298-8220; 264 26th St., (310)883-6269; and 10645 W. Pico Blvd., (310)622-1081.

Louise’s Trattoria Tax Day special

Order an Italian meal that feeds up to four people from Louise’s Larchmont and West L.A. locations. Start with chicken prepared Parmigiana, marsala or piccata style. They also offer a penne pasta topped with marinara, arrabiata, Bolognese or pesto sauce. Your order will be doubled on Thursday, April 15. Plus, you will also receive a Caesar or house salad and Louise’s legendary focaccia bread for $29.95. Go to louises.com. 232 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)962-9510; and 10645 W. Pico Blvd., (310)475-6084.