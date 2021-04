Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about a search last week at U.S. Private Vaults, a business located at 9182 W. Olympic Blvd. in Beverly Hills.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Postal Service converged on the business on March 22 to serve a search warrant, and the search concluded on March 26. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the federal agents also worked with the Los Angeles, El Monte and Beverly Hills police departments, but BHPD Sgt. Brian Balleweg said the department is not actively part of the ongoing investigation. Eimiller had no comment on what agents were searching for, but said the FBI or U.S. Attorney’s Office may be forthcoming with more information once the investigation concludes. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said the search warrant is sealed and had no further information.

U.S. Private Vaults advertises that it offers vaults similar to those in banks, but they are far more secure, according to the company. On its website, the company touts that its main vault is designed to withstand natural disasters, and that access requires biometric identification using technology that scans a user’s hand. Motion detectors, heat sensors and other security measures are also used. The phone number listed on the U.S. Private Vaults website is disconnected and emails were not answered.